Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Puzo Michael J boosted its position in Ecolab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.