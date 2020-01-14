Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 129,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Enerplus by 116.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,740,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,556 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 1,596,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,267. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

