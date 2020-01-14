Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.19 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Kyber Network, OKEx and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $57.19 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03864227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00189282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,787,740 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bittrex, IDEX, OKEx, Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC, AirSwap, Kyber Network, COSS, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Tidex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

