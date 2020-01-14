Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research raised Enquest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised Enquest from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

ENQUF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Enquest has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

