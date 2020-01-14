EOSDT Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $49,240.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011361 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.03709041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00188253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT's total supply is 5,402,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,413 tokens. EOSDT's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

