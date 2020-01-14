ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.70

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.70 and last traded at $97.70, with a volume of 1019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.57.
ESE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.
