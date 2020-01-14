ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.70

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.70 and last traded at $97.70, with a volume of 1019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.57.

ESE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $236.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit