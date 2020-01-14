ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Down 26.1% in December

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $196.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.