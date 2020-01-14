Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $215.39

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $215.39 and last traded at $214.87, with a volume of 174827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

