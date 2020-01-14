ETFSYUS/ETF (ASX:ZYUS) Shares Up 0.6%

ETFSYUS/ETF (ASX:ZYUS)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$13.77 ($9.77) and last traded at A$13.73 ($9.74), 15,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$13.65 ($9.68).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$13.48.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from ETFSYUS/ETF’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFSYUS/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFSYUS/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.