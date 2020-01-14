Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.30 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.27 EPS.

NYSE ETH opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $468.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

ETH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.36.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

