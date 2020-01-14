E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.88.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

