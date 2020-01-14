Eugene Farrell Sells 12,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $544,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $436,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Eugene Farrell sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Eugene Farrell sold 9,700 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $396,342.00.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.90. 32,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,051. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.