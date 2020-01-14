Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.60 ($37.91) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.59 ($33.25).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €25.46 ($29.60) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €26.78 and its 200-day moving average is €24.73. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

