EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $33.34. 72,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,999. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

