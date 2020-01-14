Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $65,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 28.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. 52,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.01 million, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

