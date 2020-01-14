Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $66.03. 236,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,544. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $67.17.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,995.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $395,242.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,064. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

