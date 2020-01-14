Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $468.76 and last traded at $467.70, 5,129 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRFHF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $10.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.