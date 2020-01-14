Family Legacy Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,274,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,948,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 628,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 59,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,175. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1305 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.