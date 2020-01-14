Family Legacy Inc. Sells 255 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Family Legacy Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,540. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5527 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

