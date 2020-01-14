Family Legacy Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 21.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 150,252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.35. 7,750,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

