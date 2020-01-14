Fantom (FTM) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. Fantom has a market cap of $17.00 million and $4.88 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.10 or 0.03757596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00188429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00128560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bgogo, DDEX, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

