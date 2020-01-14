Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.20

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 46736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on FATE shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,804.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,012,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.