FBD (LON:FBH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.02 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.32 ($0.11), 459 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.31 ($0.11).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 785.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 856.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81.

About FBD (LON:FBH)

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

