Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.92.

Ferrari stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $108.84 and a 52-week high of $174.52.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Ferrari by 44.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 17.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

