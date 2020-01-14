Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. owned about 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Shares of FSTA stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. 897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,525. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

