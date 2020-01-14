Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $362.12

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $362.12 and last traded at $362.12, with a volume of 329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $361.40.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.031 per share. This represents a $12.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.