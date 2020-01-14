Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $362.12

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $362.12 and last traded at $362.12, with a volume of 329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $361.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.41.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.031 per share. This represents a $12.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.