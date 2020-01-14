FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on FireEye and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 153.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FireEye by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in FireEye by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 1.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 466.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 248,992 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,814. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

