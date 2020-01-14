First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.57. 2,153,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,135. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.51. The company has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

