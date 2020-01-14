First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,846 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,365,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,341,000 after acquiring an additional 653,885 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,596,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,556,000 after acquiring an additional 428,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 687,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

