First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires 674 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,337,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $70.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

