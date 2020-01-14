First Command Financial Services Inc. Buys 475 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,819,000 after purchasing an additional 111,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.97. The company had a trading volume of 756,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

