First Command Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2,128.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Stryker by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 412,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 93,284 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 139.4% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 183,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $208.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $157.43 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

