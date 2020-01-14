First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 4,303 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,895,374 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

