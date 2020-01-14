First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 531 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $206.67. 22,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.49 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

