First Command Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First Command Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after acquiring an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after acquiring an additional 873,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.73. 642,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,073. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.