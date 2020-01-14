First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 293 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $159.97. 519,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.63. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.