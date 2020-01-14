First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $248.13

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.13 and traded as high as $256.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $255.00, with a volume of 524 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.22 and a 200-day moving average of $241.11.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans.

