First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is Patten Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.6% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 113.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC traded up $5.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 126,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $118.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.