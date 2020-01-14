First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,632. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRC. Barclays cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.