First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.68

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.68 and last traded at $121.12, with a volume of 15055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.46. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 68,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

