First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) Trading 0% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.47, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1935 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVOL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38,491.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000.

