Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $115.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target cut by Barclays from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Five Below stock opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 404.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 54.4% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

