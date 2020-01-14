Fluence (ASX:FLC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Fluence Co. Ltd (ASX:FLC) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.44 ($0.31) and last traded at A$0.44 ($0.31), 457,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.46 ($0.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $274.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.45.

Fluence Company Profile (ASX:FLC)

Fluence Corporation Limited provides packaged water and wastewater treatment solutions in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe, and China. The company offers NIROBOX for water desalination and treatment of brackish water; Ultrafiltration solutions to remove suspended solids, endotoxins, bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens from feed water; and reverse osmosis systems, which are used in desalination and other water purification processes.

