Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Receives $106.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 52.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.
