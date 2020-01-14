Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Receives $106.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 52.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

