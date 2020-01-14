Foot Locker, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Foot Locker has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.