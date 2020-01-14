Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Daily News Impact Score of -3.73

News articles about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a media sentiment score of -3.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Ford Motor’s score:

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 42,934,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,120,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.