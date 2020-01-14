Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $117.48 and last traded at $116.81, with a volume of 2485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.69.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at $653,765,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.49, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

