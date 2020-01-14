Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FTSV. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Forty Seven from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Forty Seven has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,650 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

