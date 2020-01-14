Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FTSV. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Forty Seven from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Forty Seven has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,650 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Analyst Recommendations for Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit