Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FET. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FET traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 589,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,100. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $186.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9,463.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,856 shares during the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.