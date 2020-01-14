Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 14th (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FULC) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 14th. Fulcrum Therapeutics had issued 4,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 18th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FULC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

FULC stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,559,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,589,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

